CAN 2021- Buea: Mali suspends its training session following gunfire

Clashes between security forces and separatist fighters forced the Malian national team to leave the Molyko stadium in Buea.

The separatists are determined to disrupt the course of the CAN 2021 on English-speaking soil. Indeed, a series of explosive device explosions has been shaking the city of Buea since this morning. A situation of insecurity that forced the Malian selection to interrupt its training session at the Molyko stadium, in the southwestern city.

According to journalist Mimi Mefo, 2 civilians were killed. In addition to these deaths, nearly five wounded, including a lawyer, Ivoh Njuf Aloh. Strong tensions that sow doubt about the holding of the two matches scheduled for Wednesday, January 12 in the city of Limbe. Indeed, the separatists, in a video published yesterday on social networks oppose the CAN 2021 in the English-speaking zone. The latter promise to strike at the delegations that will take part.