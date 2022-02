The Junior Lionesses lost yesterday 3-0 to Nigeria for this second leg of the qualifiers of the U20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

For this fourth round, Mike Ndoumou's girls were dominated by the Junior Super Eagles 3-0 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. The U20 Lionesses will not go to the 2022 World Cup. In the first leg, the Cameroonians and Nigerians separated on a blank draw on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

