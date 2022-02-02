Korean Championship: Laetitia Moma Bassoko crowned best volleyball player

Playing at Gs Caltex Seoul, Lætitia Moma Bassoko, recorded 685 points in the 4th round of the Korean Volleyball Championship.

The double African champion is thus honored with the title of best volleyball player of the South Korean championship. The Indomitable Lioness joined this V-League club in May 2021.

In the national team, Laetitia Moma Bassoko is crowned best player of the 2019 Volleyball AFCON. With her Cameroonian teammates, she participated in the 2014 World Championships. And at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

