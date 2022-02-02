CAN 2021: Egypt coach tackles Samuel Eto'o

Cameroon face Egypt in the semi-finals tomorrow at the Olembé stadium. To motivate the Lions, Fécafoot president Samuel Eto'o compared the upcoming meeting to a "war". Remarks that the coach of Egypt, Carlos Quieroz disapproves.

"This is an unfortunate comment and a very bad message to the Cameroonian people. I think he forgot that Cameroonians died at the stadium several days ago, and so making this declaration of war before a match shows that he has learned nothing from his time in professional football. It was a very, very unfortunate comment, because football is not a war, it is a celebration, joy and happiness," says Carlos Quieroz.

"We will respond to war with football, we will respond to football with joy. We are here to please people, not to make them die, but to give them pleasure and joy," he concluded.