Women's CAN 2022: The Lionesses are well on their way to qualifying

The Indomitable Lionesses washed out tonight 8-0 The Scorpions Queens at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé. Cameroonian women win this match for qualification to the 2022 African Cup of Nations (CAN) of women's football in Morocco next July.

It is a successful first leg of the last round for Aboudi Onguene and his partners. The Indomitable Lions won by a wide margin against the Gambians (8-0). From the second minute of play, Flora Kameni opened the scoring (1-0). Then followed a series of seven other goals: Nchout Adjara (15th), Rose Bella (3-0, 27th). In the 29th minute, Flora Kameni scored the fourth goal.

In the second half, Gabriel Zabo's girls did not let go, despite the determination of their opponents to find the way to the net. Without mercy, Falone Meffoumetou scored the 5th goal of the match. As if that were not enough, Gladys Tatiana followed up with the 6th goal and Ngo Mbeleck scored a double.

The second leg of this third round of qualification for the Women's African Cup of Nations will be played on February 23 in The Gambia.