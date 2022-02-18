Football: Rigobert Song future coach of the Indomitable Lions?

An article published tonight by the newspaper Jeune Afrique informs that Rigobert Song is expected to be the replacement of the Portuguese Antonio Conceiçao.

According to Jeune Afrique, Samuel Eto'o wants to appoint the former central defender of the Indomitable Lions as coach of the den. On February 16, the executive committee of the federation gave 72 hours to the president of the football body to decide on the future of the technician Antonio Conceiçao.

Finally, the president of fécafoot will make a public statement on the fate of the current coach of the national team on February 23. The reason evoked by the goleador, the double confrontation of the Indomitable Lionesses counting for the qualifications of the CAN 2022 in Morocco.