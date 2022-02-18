Race of Hope 2022: athletes ready for the start

The opening ceremony of the 27th edition of the Race of Hope is scheduled for February 18, 2022 in Buea in the South-West region.

The Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi will preside over the launch of the competition. The top start of the race will be given tomorrow Saturday.

The Molyko stadium will serve as a starting point and finish line for the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope.

Athletes taking part in the race have been tested for Covid-19. The results of the exams will determine each other's ability to participate in the tournament.

During the 2021 edition, Ali Mohamadou was the first athlete to cross the finish line of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope.