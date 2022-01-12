Empty stadiums: /Cabral Libii: "CAF's inopportune health protocol produces disastrous effects"

According to PCRN MP Cabral Libii, the situation of the empty stadiums is attributable to the sanitary measures imposed by CAF to access them.

The opening match of the CAN 2021 at the Olembé stadium drew beautiful people. But for the rest of the games that followed, the fans deserted the stadiums. A vacancy of the stadiums related to the strict health protocol set by the government and CAF. But according to the president of the PCRN, there is still time for the authorities to rectify the situation.

"CAF's inappropriate health protocol is having disastrous effects. The stadiums are empty. Unimaginable in Cameroon! There is still time to rectify. Cameroonians love football. Despite everything dear compatriots, let's go to the stadiums. Let's live our CAN to the fullest," says Cabral Libii on his Facebook page.