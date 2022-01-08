CAN 2021: VAR will be used during all matches

Confirmation made yesterday 7 January by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This is a first in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations. For this33rd edition on Cameroonian soil, all matches (52 matches) will be covered by video assistance to referees (VAR). According to CAF, "Developing refereeing and producing world-class referees in Africa being one of CAF's top priorities, the implementation of VAR for all matches in Cameroon is a step in the right direction.». In the past recalls the continental football body, during the CAN TotalEnergies in Egypt, CAF had introduced VAR from the quarter-finals.

In the same CAF press release dated January 7, it mentions the selection of 63 referees for the tournament, 4 of whom are women. "The roster consists of 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and 8 video assistant referees from 36 different countries. Two CONCACAF referees are also part of the squad; they have been chosen as part of the programme for the exchange of competences between confederations.", informs the confederation chaired by Patrice Motsepe.