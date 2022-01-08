CAN 2021: CAF approves premium increase

The resolution was taken yesterday, January 7 in Douala, during a meeting of the Executive Committee chaired by the President of CAF.

The CAF Executive Committee has decided to increase the value of the CAN 2021 bonuses in Cameroon. According to the federation, "This increase is in line with CAF's commitment to reward the best performances. And to strengthen the status of its most prestigious competition, the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations." reads the press release published on January 7.

The new bonuses of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations:

– Winner: 5 million USD (nearly 3 billion FCFA) an increase of 500,000 USD

– Second: USD 2.75 million (about CFAF 1.5 billion), an increase of USD 250,000

– Semi-finalists: USD 2.2 million (approximately 1.2 billion FCFA) an increase of USD 200,000)

– Quarter-finalist: USD 1.175 million (nearly 700 million FCFA) an increase of USD 175,000