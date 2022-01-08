CAN 2021: Burkina Faso disputes their Covid-19 test results

Within the Burkinabe delegation, five players and managers have tested positive for Covid-19.

The selections that participate in this CAN 2021 are regularly subjected to Covid-19 tests. To date, five cases of Coronavirus have been declared within the Burkinabe delegation. Except that, the Stallions dispute the procedure and protocol of the tests carried out on Cameroonian territory.

"They gave us antigenic tests, not PCR. Why this and with two medical groups, the first of which was not recognized by CAF, we want explanations," says Bernard Traoré.

Burkina Faso face Cameroon tomorrow, January 9, in the opening match. The match is scheduled at the Olembé stadium, which will be full at 80% of its capacity.