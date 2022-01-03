CAN 2021: the Spanish group Mediapro brings its expertise to CRTV

Ten technicians from the Mediapro group set foot on Cameroonian soil on 2 January.

Cameroon radio television (CRTV) will benefit from the expertise of the Mediapro group for the production of the CAN signal. "We come to make sure that the CAN for television takes place in very good conditions," said Thierry Hum, CEO of Mediapro.

Ten technicians landed yesterday at Douala airport. From this Monday, they deploy on the sites of the competition while waiting for the full arrival of their squad. There are a total of 120 Médiapro staff expected in Cameroon.

During this 33rd edition of the CAN, Crtv will be the host broadcaster of the competition. Broadcast services will be provided by providers Infront France, AMP Visual, Globecast and Mediapro.