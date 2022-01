The last adjustments to the presidential gallery are made. The CAN 2021 can start in Cameroon.

It's official! The Olembe stadium is ready for the kick-off of the CAN 2021 on Cameroonian soil. Minister Mouelle Kombi paid an inspection visit to the stadium yesterday.

After examination, the last adjustments on the presidential tribune are made. The same goes for branding all around the playground.

Below, some pictures of the Olembe Stadium