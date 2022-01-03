Denunciations: the CRM joins the SDF for the march of January 8

The CRM invites Cameroonians to mobilize for this peaceful march in the city of Douala.

Maurice Kamto's party is in solidarity with the SDF to demonstrate peacefully on 8th January next. In this movement, the CRM invites Cameroonians to mobilize for the said march. "As part of the peaceful and non-violent struggle that it has engaged since its creation against the dictatorship that is crushing the Cameroonian people, the CRM invites all the People of Change and Cameroonians concerned about the essential national appeasement, to make the "PEACE MARCH" of Saturday, January 8, 2022 a republican and historic citizen success. " says the secretary general of the MRC.



Indeed, initiated by the SDF MP Jean Michel Nintcheu, the "peace march" to be held in Douala demands: "The end of the civil war in the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West (NOSO) of Cameroon, in particular through the opening of a real inclusive dialogue. And the release of all political detainees of the BIYA regime. " we learn.