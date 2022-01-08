CAN 2021: The Pharaohs are in Garoua

The Egyptian delegation arrived tonight in the city of Garoua to play their 24th CAN.

The Pharaohs have just put their suitcases in Garoua. They join the other teams in Group D consisting of Sudan, Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria. Captain Mohamed Salah will have the heavy task of leading his teammates as far as possible in the competition.

The Egyptian team seven times champion of Africa and whose last title dates back to 2010 will want to win the cup of this 33rd edition. The Egyptians will challenge Nigeria from the first day (January 11). A match that promises to be electric at the Roumde Adjia stadium.