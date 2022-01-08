CAN 2021- Mauritania: first day of training under high military surveillance

Arriving yesterday in Limbé, the Mourabitounes of Mauritania began their first day with a march on January 8.

The Mauritanian selection is doing its first training session this afternoon. Housed in group F, the Mourabitounes began their day with a walk around their residence hotel. The players were accompanied throughout their journey by law enforcement elements.

A militarization that is justified by the ongoing crisis in this region of the South-West. It should be remembered that separatist fighters threaten to disrupt the course of the competition in the English-speaking region.

Mauritania begins the tournament on January 12 by facing Gambia at the Omnisports Stadium in Limbé. It will face Tunisia (16 January) and Mali (20 January).