CAN 2021: the first poster of the eighths is known

The first meeting of the knockout stages of this 33rd edition of the 2021 African Cup of Nations will pit Burkina Faso against the Panthères of Gabon.

Make way for knockout matches! A date to remember: Sunday, January 23, 2022. Today, the Stallions(2nd in Group A) will face Gabon (2nd in Pool C). This first meeting of the 8th finals will be held at the Omnisport stadium in Limbé.

Finalists of the 2013 edition, kamou Malo's men are looking for a new record. Opposite, the Panthers who, despite some annoyances have surprised the general public and hope to go further.

As for Cameroon, the first nation to qualify for the second round of the competition, Vincent Aboubakar and his teammates are waiting to know their opponent.