CAN 2021: a new post-Covid case affects Gabon

Central defender Gil Christ Nguema will leave the competition and undergo cardiology examinations following his Coronavirus infection.

Another blow for the selection of Gabon. After Aubameyang and Lemina, it is the turn of Gil Christ Nguemar to leave the CAN. According to the Gabonese football federation (Fegafoot), the player has not escaped the post-Covid-19 residues.



"He will have to go through the cardiology exams without unfortunately practicing a sports activity. He will also leave the group in the following days.", informs Fegafoot.

The Panthers qualified for the knockout rounds, will face the Stallions of Burkina Faso on January 23rd.