CAN 2021: the final square is known

Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Egypt and Senegal are the four nations qualified for the rest of the CAN 2021 after the closing this Sunday of the quarter-finals.

On 2 and 3 February 2022, the semi-final matches of the Africa Cup of Nations will be held. For the first match, the Stallions will cross swords against the Lions of Teranga.

The second meeting will pit Cameroon against Egypt. Yesterday Saturday, January 29, the Indomitable Lions beat Gambia by two goals to zero. On the same day, Burkina Faso took Tunisia out on the score of one goal to zero.