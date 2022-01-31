Cameroon-Egypt: Mohamed Salah inflated

The two most successful teams at the Africa Cup of Nations will face each other next Thursday in the semi-finals. For this match, Mohamed Salah feels attacking.

Against Morocco on Sunday, the captain of the Egyptian team, equalized in the second half and led his teammates to victory with his decisive pass to Trezeguet.

For the rest of the competition against Cameroon, the Liverpool striker remains confident. "One thing is for sure, it will be a tough game. But we have a coach who is very experienced . And we will talk to each other players in order to make people in Egypt proud," he told Goal.

"We will all give 100%. Physically I'm ready just like my teammates. We will play with the same mentality. We have a young team and we will give everything to win. Mohamed Salah reassures.