CAN 2021: Senegal is in the semi-finals

The Teranga Lions qualify for the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in Yaoundé.

Senegal mastered their opponent throughout the game. Despite an equalization of the Equatorial Guineans (57') the Senegalese selection is back to the score. They beat Nzalang Nacional 3-1 and advanced to the semifinals.

Cissé's men will now be eagerly awaited to beat the opponents of Burkina Faso's semi-final next Wednesday. The winner of this match will face Egypt or Cameroon in the final on February 6 at the Olembé stadium.