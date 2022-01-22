CAN 2021: Comorians on track to lose to Cameroon?

As the Coelacanths face the Indomitable Lions next Monday, the Comoros delegation is affected by 12 positive cases of the Coronavirus.

Thunderclap in the selection of the Comoros. After Covid tests carried out this morning, 12 people were declared positive. These are the major players of the team. In particular the only two goalkeepers (the 3rd being injured) and coach Amir Abdou.

A sad situation that comes to disadvantage the Comorians. Indeed, given the health protocol of the Confederation of African Football, all these players tested positive will not be able to take part in the 8th final which opposes them to Cameroon on January 24.