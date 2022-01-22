World Play-offs 2022: Cameroon will face Algeria

The draw for the Africa zone play-offs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup took place on Saturday. The Indomitable Lions now know their opponent to beat in order to qualify for the competition.

The five posters of the play-offs in the Africa zone for the 2022 World Cup are known. Ten nations will cross swords to snatch the 5 African tickets of the world football tournament.

Cameroon will face Algeria who have just been disqualified from the African Cup of Nations. Then the Egyptians will face Sadio Mané and his teammates. On the other hand Tunisia and Mali will put the cleats back as at this CAN 2021.

Ghana will play against Nigeria's Super Eagles. While Morocco will be opposed to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The latter is the only nation not to participate in the CAN 2021 on Cameroonian soil

Matches:

Egypt-Senegal

Cameroon-Algeria

Ghana-Nigeria

DR Congo-Morocco