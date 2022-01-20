CAN 2021: the complete program of the knockout rounds

The group stages ended tonight. So it's time for the knockout rounds. Matches that promise to be decisive for each of the selections.

Discover below the complete program of the 8th finals.

Sunday, January 23

Burkina Faso – Gabon at 5pm, Limbé

Nigeria – Tunisia at 8pm, Garoua

Monday, January 24

Guinea – Gambia at 5pm, Bafoussam

Cameroon – Comoros at 8pm, Yaoundé

Tuesday, January 25

Senegal – Cape Verde, at 5pm, Bafoussam

Morocco -Malawi at 8pm, Yaoundé

Wednesday, January 26

Ivory Coast – Egypt at 5pm, Douala

Mali – Equatorial Guinea at 8pm, Limbe