CAN 2021: the complete program of the knockout rounds

The group stages ended tonight. So it's time for the knockout rounds. Matches that promise to be decisive for each of the selections.
Discover below the complete program of the 8th finals.
Sunday, January 23
- Burkina Faso – Gabon at 5pm, Limbé
- Nigeria – Tunisia at 8pm, Garoua
Monday, January 24
- Guinea – Gambia at 5pm, Bafoussam
- Cameroon – Comoros at 8pm, Yaoundé
Tuesday, January 25
- Senegal – Cape Verde, at 5pm, Bafoussam
- Morocco -Malawi at 8pm, Yaoundé
Wednesday, January 26
- Ivory Coast – Egypt at 5pm, Douala
- Mali – Equatorial Guinea at 8pm, Limbe