CAN 2021: crowd of cheering supporters in Olembé

For nearly three hours, there have been thousands of supporters who have stormed the Olembe stadium to participate in the first whistle of the CAN 2021.

It's CAN Day! The weather shows 30 ° c this afternoon in Yaoundé. This heat is far from discouraging the thousands of fans who have invaded the esplanade of the Olembé stadium since 10am this morning. To live it better, you have to be there. Adorned with the colors of the nation (green-red-yellow), these jubilant supporters are waiting for only one thing: the kick-off of the CAN 2021.

Negative Covid-19 test, check! Up-to-date vaccination record, check! Mask, check! Access ticket, check! Soulemane Aminou meets the conditions to access the Olembé stadium, 60,000 seats. But, for this day, the sports infrastructure will be filled to 80% of its total capacity. Because, the coronavirus pandemic obliges it.

"This is a great day for us Cameroonians. Participating in this opening match in this magnificent stadium is a dream for me. All together, we will give strength to our Lions to win this game," a fan chanted. At our watch, it is 1pm. These football fanatics will still have to wait a few hours before the first whistle. Indeed, the Cameroon-Burkina-Faso meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. The CAN 2021 in Cameroon can begin!