CAN 2021: Algerian journalists attacked with knives in Douala

Several media men from Algeria were injured and robbed in front of the hotel that houses their selection in Douala.

On Sunday, January 9, at around 8 p.m., Algerian journalists were attacked by individuals armed with knives in Douala. The scene took place in front of the hotel where the Algerian selection is housed in the Bonapriso district. According to information received by our editorial staff, three journalists were injured. Of these, two were taken to hospital for serious injuries. The criminals take away phones, passports and a sum of 5000 euros (about 3.25 million FCFA).

In a pre-match press conference, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi returned to this aggression. "I learned that this morning very briefly. Already this is very bad news. We were quite surprised, we talked about it with the commissioner who was following us to get more information about the country."

"Then continues the disconnector, Cameroon is a host country and very peaceful. We hope that these things are not repeated again. We don't want to talk about football. We want it to be the first and last time we've entered this here."