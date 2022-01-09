Cameroon-Burkina Faso: victory of the Lions over the Stallions

Cameroon won against Burkina Faso by a score of 2-1 this Sunday at the Olembé stadium.

Vincent Aboubakar author of a double on penalty allows Cameroon to win this first match of the CAN 2021. Led at the beginning of the match, the foals of António Conceiçao regained the upper hand of the match before the end of the first period of play. Final score, (2-1).

In view of his energy performance tonight, the captain of the Indomitable Lions is elected man of the match. Cameroon's next match will be played on January 13 against Ethiopia.