Antonio Conceiçao: "The victory was important for us"

The coach of the Indomitable Lions, Antonio Conceiçao reacts after the victory of his foals against the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

Successful entry into competition for Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions won on a score of 2 goals against 1 against the Stallions of Burkina Faso. A victory that we owe to Vincent Aboubakar, author of the double on penalty.

The coach Antonio Conceiçao pronounces after this feat of the Cameroonian selection. "The victory was important for us. Yes, I was a little scared. But, honestly, I had confidence in my players," said the Portuguese technician at a press conference.

The Indomitable Lions, currently first in Pool A with 3 will face the Ethiopian Antelopes next Thursday. In case of victory, Cameroon will pocket its ticket for the8th final.