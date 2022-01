Serge Aurier, capital of the Ivorian selection is suspended for accumulation of yellow cards during the playoffs.

This is a blow to the Ivory Coast Elephants. The captain of the selection, Serge Aurier, is suspended for the first match that his country will deliver. And for good reason, the defender of the Spanish club Villarreal accumulates yellow cards from the playoffs. Their debut against Equatorial Guinea is scheduled for January 12, in Douala.