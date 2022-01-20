CAN 2021: Nzalang Nacional wins and qualifies

The Equatorial Guineans won this third day of the group stage against Leone Stars (1-0). They offer themselves their ticket to the knockout stages of the African Cup of Nations (CAN).

Equatorial Guinea eliminates Sierra Leone tonight at the Omnisports Stadium in Limbe. Despite his two previous meetings neck and neck against Algeria (0-0) and Ivory Coast (2-2), John Keister's protégés take the door of this CAN.

Thanks to Pablo Ganet's goal (38'), the Equatorial Guineans are qualified for the knockout stages. They are ranked2nd in Group E behind the Elephants. For their next match, they will cross swords against one of the winners of Group F.