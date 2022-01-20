CAN 2021: Cameroon's next known opponent

The Indomitable Lions will face the Comoros for the knockout stages of the CAN on January 24 at the Olembé stadium.

End of suspense. Cameroon will cross swords against the Comoros for the knockout stages of this CAN. A first participation for the Comorian team in the final phase of the competition. The appointment is made in Yaoundé, at the Olembé stadium.

Big surprise of this African Cup of Nations, the Coelacanths convinced the public after their victory against Ghana (3-2). An opponent that the Indomitable Lions should not take lightly.