CAN 2021: Ivory Coast massacres the reigning champion

Spanked by Ivory Coast (3-1), Algeria is eliminated from the African Cup of Nations.

The Algerian players can't believe it. The Fennecs have just been beaten by the Elephants (3-1). Algeria, the reigning African champions, are eliminated from the 2022 African Cup of Nations.

The Fennecs were first led (3-0) by goals from Franck Kessié (22nd), Ibrahim Sangaré (39th) and Nicolas Pépé (54th), before returning to the score at the end of the match thanks to a header from Sofiane Bendebka (73rd).

Patrice Beaumelle's men have made a remake. Indeed, the last elimination of Algeria in the group stage dates back to 1992. At this CAN, the Fennecs team lost (3-0) against Ivory Coast.

Thanks to this second victory, the Ivorians finished in first place in Group E. No more room for excuses related to their poor performances, the algerians last, are disqualified from the competition.