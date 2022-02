The Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) handed over this Wednesday, February 2, a bonus of 50 million FCFA to the Indomitable Lions.

In the presence of Samuel Eto'o, the ceremony was held at the headquarters of fécafoot. In the same vein, the director general of the SABC, Emmanuel de Taly, promises an additional envelope of 100 million CFA francs in case of qualification for the final.

