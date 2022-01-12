CAN 2021: Mali wins despite unlikely refereeing

The Malian team won the match against Tunisia thanks to a penalty from Ibrahima Koné. Successful entry for Mali at this CAN 2021.

The meeting will not have kept its promises. The two Eagles delivered an unsatisfactory performance without shots framed in the first part of the game. Neck and neck, no team finds the way to the nets.

On the return from the locker room, magassouba's colts got a penalty for a hand foul by Skhiri in the penalty area. Thanks to Ibrahima Koné, Mali scored the only goal of the match.

The Malian team succeeds in entering the competition and takes the lead of Group F with three points. And this, despite the red card taken by Touré in the 87th minute.

A meeting marred by an incredible arbitration. The end of the match was whistled by mistake in the 85th minute. Then referee Janny Sikazwe restarted the game and ended it again at 89 minutes, 45 seconds. No extra time, despite multiple stoppages.