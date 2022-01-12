Mauritania-Gambia: The Scorpions sting their first victory

Gambia won against Mauritania (1-0) for the first African Cup of Nations match in its history.

It's time for celebration for the Gambian team. For its first participation in the African Cup of Nations, the Scorpions neutralize the Mourabitounes. In the 10th minute of play, Ablie Willow scored the winning goal.

Didier Gomes' men gave everything to get back to the score after a pre-match tarnished by the non-performance of their national anthem. For its second day, Mauritania will face Tunisia (Sunday, January 16) and Gambia Mali on the same date.