CAN 2021: Covid-19 reduces the number of Guinean national team members

Four new players tested positive on the evening of January 8 after three cases were recorded before the arrival of the selection in Cameroon.

The Syli National of Guinea currently has 20 players for its first match at the CAN 2021. The new cases of coronavirus recorded on 8 January reduce the number of selection. These include Morgan Guilavogui, Ibrahima Sory Conté, Mory Konaté and Fodé Camara. These 4 players positive for Covid-19 will miss the first match scheduled for January 10 against Malawi. These cases are in addition to the others already known. This makes a total of 7 players tested positive for Covid-19.