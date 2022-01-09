Fecafoot: Abdouraman announces the return of hostilities

The president of L'étoile filante de Garoua intends to continue the appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It was a short-lived truce. Abdouraman Hamadou and Samuel Eto'o could not find common ground. Indeed, the president of the Etoile Filante de Garoua has just announced the maintenance of the appeal filed with the CAS on November 9, 2021. Appeal elaborated by the "legitimate members" of the general assembly of Fecafoot.

"It is with great disappointment and sadness that I inform you that my friend and brother Samuel Eto'o has not accepted the pass that was made to him," he said on his Facebook page.