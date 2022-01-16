CAN 2021: Côte d'Ivoire does not pass the eighths

On the verge of validating its ticket for the knockout stages of the CAN 2021, Côte d'Ivoire is equalized in the last seconds of play (2-2).

The Leone Stars did not come to play the second role in this African Cup of Nations. Despite the domination of Côte d'Ivoire during this 2nd day of Group E, Sierra Leone prevents the Elephants from qualifying for the 8th final. She can also claim the rest of the competition.

Côte d'Ivoire was surprised after extra time on a terrible mistake by Badra Ali Sangaré, injured on the action. Final score 2-2. Côte d'Ivoire remains at the top of the group with four points, while Sierra Leone is second with two points.