CAN 2021: Vincent Aboubakar untouchable in the scoring rankings

With 4 goals to his credit, Vincent Aboubakar remains the top scorer at the end of the second day of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations. He is followed by four players who each have two goals scored. The second day of the CAN, richer in goals, saw the emergence of new scorers. This is the case of Karl Toko Ekambi, ranked4th best scorer after his match against Ethiopia.

Provisional ranking of goalscorers