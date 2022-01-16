Cameroon- Cape Verde: Conceiçao wants to stay the course

The Indomitable Lions face the Blue Sharks tomorrow, January 17, on behalf of the 3rd day of the group stage. In a pre-match press conference, the Cameroon coach expressed his intension to win the match. And confirm their status as Group A favorites.

"It's a team we know quite well, since we met them during qualifying," said Antonio Conceiçao.

We will play against a good offensive team, disciplined and diligent. Cape Verde is a difficult team that will certainly create problems for us. We're not going to let go in this game, even though we're going to rotate the team. "

"Even though we have already qualified, but Monday's game is still important for us. This meeting must be approached very seriously. The spirit remains the same within the group. We want to go all the way and write a new page in the history of Cameroonian football."