CAN 2021: CAF rejects Tunisia

The Tunisian Football Federation has made a reservation to CAF to request to replay the match against Mali. This Thursday, January 13, the decision of the Organizing Committee of the CAN TotalEnergies Cameroon 2021 has fallen.

The referee of the match between Tunisia and Mali whistled the end of the game twice (85th min and 89th minute) before regulation time. Called to finish the remaining minutes, the Tunisian coach opposed it. After formulating a reservation, his federation hoped that the meeting would be fully resumed.

Unfortunately for her, the Organizing Committee of the CAN Cameroon 2021 decided the following: "the rejection of the reservation made by the Tunisian team; the approval of the final result of the match as being 1-0 in favor of Mali.", said a CAF statement published yesterday, January 13, 2022. Decision taken by the commission after examining Tunisia's complaint and the full report of the match officials.