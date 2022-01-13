CAN 2021: Vincent Aboubakar, goal machine

At this stage of the African Cup of Nations (CAN), the striker of the Indomitable Lions is the top scorer with 4 goals in 2 matches.

Cameroon has devoured the Antelopes of Ethiopia to the fullest. The Indomitable Lions snatched victory by a score of 4-1. Vincent Aboubakar, author of a double signs the death sentence of the Walyas by chaining two goals (53' 55').

During the opening match against Burkina Faso, saudi club member Al-Nassr Riyadh scored two goals on penalties. A performance that offers the advantage to his teammates. Cameroon wins (2-1) against the Stallions.

For this start of the second day of the group stage, Vincent Aboubakar is at the top of the scoring ranking of the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations on Cameroonian soil. He is close to Samuel Eto'o's record at the CAN 2008 (5 goals) with 4 goals to his credit.