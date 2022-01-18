CAN 2021: today's matches

Eight teams will compete on January 18 for their third and final day of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Two first matches of Group B will be played simultaneously at 5pm followed by two others of Group C at 8pm.

In Group B, the Malawi-Senegal match will be held at 5pm, at the Kouékong Stadium in Bafoussam. The Lions of Teranga, at the top of the group with 4 points, want to keep their place as leader of the group by beating tonight the Flames of Malawi, ranked2nd with 3 points.

At the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, at the same time, Guinea will face Zimbabwe, last in Group B. With 4 points to his credit just like Senegal, this match of Syli National against the Warriors of Zimbabwe (0 points) promises to be crucial for the rest of the competition.

The evening will continue with two more Group C matches. At the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé, Gabon and Morocco will face each other at 8pm. Facing the Atlas Lions already qualified for the knockout stages, the Gabonese selection (4 points) will play without its star players Aubameyang and Lemina, sent back to their clubs for in-depth examinations.

Today's 4th match will pit Ghana against Comoros at the Omnisport Stadium in Limbe. With only one point recorded in two games, the Ghanaian team will have to snatch its victory against the Coelacanths to qualify in the eighth.