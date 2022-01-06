CAN 2021: first warm-up for Burkina Faso

The stallions of Burkina Faso did their first training session yesterday afternoon in Mfandena; in preparation for the CAN.

No time to lose for the Burkinabe selection. Kamou Malo's foals performed their first training session yesterday at the Omnisports stadium in Yaoundé, the day after their arrival.

Despite three players testing positive for Covid-19, Burkina Faso wants to be on the attack. Indeed, the selection opens the ball of the competition. The country of men of integrity faces Cameroon in the opening match on January 9, 2022. Appointment set at the stadium of Olembé.