CAN 2021: no friendly match delivered by the Indomitable Lions

All friendly matches scheduled for the preparation for the CAN have been cancelled.

Now three away from the start of the CAN 2021, the foals of António Conceiçao have not delivered a single friendly match. After the cancellation of the match against Guinea-Bissau on January 3, the Cameroonian selection was refused by Sudan and Zimbabwe.

Nevertheless, the Indomitable Lions continue their preparation. Already yesterday, their second training session was held at Annex B of the Olembé complex in Yaoundé.