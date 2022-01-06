CAN 2021- Nigeria: Odion Ighalo package

Centre-forward Odion Ighalo is retained by his Saudi club Al-Shabab.

The Nigerian selection is deprived of Odion Ighalo. And for good reason, his club, Al-Shabab says it has not received the request to release the player on time. The Nigerian striker will not play the CAN 2021 in Cameroon alongside his teammates.

Three days before the start of the competition, the Super Eagles arrived Wednesday night in Garoua, North Cameroon region. The selection of Nigeria will complete its preparation by facing Le Coton Sport de Garoua. The match will be held on January 7 at the annex of the Roumde Adjia stadium.