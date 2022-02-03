Cameroon-Egypt: the incoming XI of the Indomitable Lions

A few minutes before the start of the Cameroon-Egypt match, Antonio Conceiçao unveils an incoming XI identical to the previous match. André Onana keeps the goals. Are aligned in the axis of the defense, Faï Collins-Ngadeu – Castelletto. In midfield for this semi-final match, Oum Gouet is alongside Zambo Anguissa and Martin Hongla. The attacking trio of Ngamaleu, Toko Ekambi and Aboubakar remain unchanged.

