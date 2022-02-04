Choupo Moting: "I'm disappointed not to have played" against Egypt

Striker Choupo Moting says he is frustrated that he was not selected by Antonio Conceiçao for the semi-final match against Egypt.

Cameroon lost to Egypt 1-3 on penalties last night at the Olembé stadium. After this disqualification of the Indomitable Lions at the door of the final of the CAN 2021 at home, Choupo Moting expresses his disappointment. I'm disappointed that I didn't play. But what could I do? It's the coach who chooses, that's it."

Questioned at the end of the match against Egypt, Vincent Aboubakar clumsily let off steam on his teammates, calling them individualistic in the game against the Pharaohs.