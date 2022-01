Dominated by Malawi, Senegal conceded the draw (0-0). A blank score that still qualifies him for the next round of this CAN 2021.

End of the third and last day for Pool B. Tonight at the Kouékong stadium in Bafoussam, Senegal separates on a blank score against the Flames.

At the top of the group with 5 points, the Lions of Teranga are qualified for the knockout stages despite a disappointing performance.