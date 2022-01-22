Justice: release of 4 activists from Stand Up for Cameroon

Arrested following a meeting in September 2020, the activists were released yesterday ( January 21, after serving a 16-month prison sentence for conspiracy to insurrection.

Tehle Membou, Mira Angoung, Moussa Bello and Etienne Ntsama are now free. They were welcomed on their release from the central prison of Douala by the members of the Stand Up For Cameroon platform. The douala military court sentenced them to 16 months in prison.

According to an executive of stand up for Cameroon, "They faced life imprisonment. They had already spent 15 months and 9 days at the time of their conviction. The Douala military court, without witnesses or evidence, found them guilty of conspiracy." For Franck Essi, these sympathizers are victims of a justice at the orders and an authoritarian government.

A condemnation that the president of the movement Kah Walla describes as injustice. "These 4 activists were arrested after a meeting on 18/09/2020. They were sentenced to 16 months. None of them should have ever been in prison," laments the politician. Another fifth member (Nana Collins) is still being held in prison to serve his 18-month sentence.